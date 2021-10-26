Judge denies indemnity after expert does not identify negligence

In order to characterize civil liability and obtain the consequent compensation for any damages suffered, the existence of an unlawful act is necessary, as well as the cumulative occurrence of three assumptions: conduct, activity and causal link.

Experts pointed out that the physician’s conduct was not negligent in the treatment of a patient who had to remove the stomach after his body rejected polypropylene mesh

Based on this understanding, Judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira, of the 8th Civil Court of Guarulhos, denied a consumer’s claim for compensation against the health plan operator Unimed and a surgeon.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff maintains that he underwent surgery for hiatus hernia and gastric reflux and that, a few months after the procedure, the symptoms returned. When looking for the doctor, he was informed that the stitches had ruptured and that he would have to undergo a new surgery.

The consumer underwent a new surgery with the placement of a polypropylene mesh, but some time later he felt pain again. After an endoscopy he found that the mesh had been rejected by his body. He broke his contract with Unimed and ended up with an inflamed stomach, having to go through an ICU stay. After one more surgery, the consumer found that the mesh had been agglutinated below the liver and esophagus, which led him to completely remove the stomach. Therefore, he asked for Unimed’s conviction to pay compensation for moral damages.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate pointed out that the expert report indicated that the medical conduct in the treatment of the patient was adequate. “The report was made technically and the expert duly clarified the requirements of the parties. In this line, I accept the expert’s report, so I understand that the civil liability of the defendant has not been demonstrated. Contrary to what is alleged by the plaintiff, it can be seen that the procedures adopted by the professionals involved followed medical protocols and usual practice, and no negligent conduct by the physician was found”, he wrote in the decision.

The judge also cited a series of similar cases from the São Paulo Court of Justice and ruled against the indemnity claim. The doctor was represented by the lawyer Christian Medina.

1014978-45.2018.8.26.0224