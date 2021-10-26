Juliette assumes that she has spent almost all of the prize she won at BBB21

Juliette Freire has spent her entire career at BBB21 focusing on winning the award to help her family. However, even before being consecrated as the champion of the edition, the woman from Paraíba already had thousands of brands wanting her to appear in their advertisements. In a recent interview, however, she said that she has spent almost all of the prize money on her family.

The interview consisted of answering Google’s questions related to the influencer’s name. One was what she did with the award? “I’m still doing it, it’s not over but it’s close”, he commented.

She reinforced that she wants to invest all the money she spent three months battling in the family. “I bought my brothers’ house, I’m building my father’s… and that’s it for now. But I plan to do it, I want to use all this prize money for my family.” That’s having focus! Check out the full interview below:

