Justice determines breach of confidentiality of medical records

The court determined the breach of confidentiality of patient records of the health operator Prevent Senior who died of covid-19. The operator is suspected of forging death certificates and omitting covid-19 as the cause of death in some cases. The information was initially released by TV Globo and confirmed by the report of UOL. The decision was based on a request from the Civil Police, which is investigating the company.

The objective would be to understand, for example, the difference in information such as cause of death in the death certificate and in the certificates of the physician Anthony Wong and that of Regina Hang, mother of businessman Luciano Hang. Three other names are also on the list for breaking the confidentiality of medical records: actors Gesio Amadeu and João Acaiabe and journalist Orlando Duarte. Both died in Prevent Senior hospital units.

To UOL, the health operator informed that the court decision was granted about three weeks ago and that she was promptly attended to by the operator. “In the two cases mentioned [Wong e Regina Hang], there was no omission of the existence of covid-19 in the medical records. Notifications to public authorities were made normally,” the company said.

The report also contacted the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice), and is awaiting a position.

Prevent Senior, which is already the target of investigations by the Public Ministry, the Civil Police and Covid’s CPI, is accused of allegedly pressuring its registered doctors to treat patients with substances from the “covid kit”.

She is also suspected of having conducted a study of hydroxychloroquine in treating the disease without notifying patients or their relatives. Such a study would have omitted patient deaths, influencing the result to give the impression that the drug would be effective.

The Attorney General, Mario Sarrubbo, created a kind of task force —composed of prosecutors Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho— to investigate the accusations against Prevent Senior.

Faced with the accusations, the company has been arguing that there was no direct guidance for the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the drug they deem most appropriate for each patient.

The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, like the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

ANS fines Prevent Senior

Last month, the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) fined Prevent Senior, after identifying elements that, according to it, contradict the initial version presented by the company.

According to the agency that regulates health insurance services in Brazil, Prevent Senior failed to inform patients that they were receiving medication from the so-called “covid kit”, such as hydroxychloroquine, which has no proven efficacy against covid-19.

If the infraction is confirmed and Prevent Senior is convicted, the fine could reach R$ 25,000 per patient (the total number was not informed), according to the agency; however, as this is collective damage, a multiplier would be applied to the final amount.

ANS informs that it also follows up with the analysis of documents related to Prevent Senior regarding complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to providers linked to the operator’s own network. National Supplementary Health Agency, in a statement

To UOL, a health operator says “it did not omit patient treatments and will respond to the report within the requested period”.