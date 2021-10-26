Justice determines that Rose Miriam receives US$ 10 thousand per month

The São Paulo Court of Justice determined that the estate of Gugu Liberato, who died in November 2019, continues to pay the amount of US$ 10 thousand (approximately R$ 56 thousand) per month to Rose Miriam Souza di Matteo, ex-partner of the presenter and mother of her three children.

The doctor fights in court so that her union with Gugu and, consequently, her part in the inheritance are recognized since his death. The presenter’s will left 75% of his inheritance — valued at nearly R$ 1 billion — to his three children and the remaining 25% to his five nephews.

For now, while the decision on the common-law marriage is not judged, the judges determined that Rose Miriam will continue to receive the amount that was signed between the two before Gugu’s death.

In the decision, which splash had access, there is also information that the amount was signed in a “joint commitment to raise children”, signed by Gugu and Rose Miriam. Money must be directed towards personal and household expenses.

The Court also rejected the request for alimony of R$ 100,000 per month made by the doctor. Rose Miriam’s children would have claimed that she should receive an income, but not at such a high level. For João Augusto, Marina and Sofia, the value would be “absolutely distant from the Spartan financial life imprinted by his own father, a generous person, but who had always been secure in relation to money”, says the document.

THE splash, Nelson Wilians, the doctor’s lawyer, informed that the decision was motivated after Rose Miriam had the amount she used to receive reduced to US$ 7,000 (the equivalent of R$ 38,890.60).

“There is an inversion and distortion of the facts that are being disclosed. The São Paulo Court of Justice denied the Estate’s request to suspend the amount that has been received by Rose Miriam since the beginning of last year (2020), as well as denied the request. accountability and clearing of values,” he said.

The Judge upheld Rose Miriam’s right and also consigned that the Estate must pay exactly the amount of US$ 10,000 per month — which was wrongly paying around US$ 7,000 per month –, an amount that is for Rose’s own funding and the Orlando residence where she lives with her children. Without prejudice to the Estate, continuing to bear the other charges, such as employees, education and leisure expenses, in addition to the children’s physical, mental and dental health.

Nelson Williams, attorney representing Rose Miriam.

Other decisions

In February of last year, the court denied the deposit of a pension of R$ 100,000, granted to the doctor, in the account of her lawyer, Nelson Wilians.