Justice grants permit for Botafogo to pay players one month of image rights | firefight

How did the president Durcesio Mello last Friday, Botafogo managed to release a budget in the amount of R$ 440,841.67 to pay off with the players the image rights for the month of July 2021. Now, the club owes the athletes two months, which started protest last week due to delays.

+ Gatito has been training with a squad for two weeks, but Botafogo preaches caution in the final straight of Serie B

Last Thursday, players decided not to hold press conferences or exclusive interviews in protest against late payments. But the next day they met with Durcesio, and the promise of silence was broken.

1 of 2 Durcesio Mello, president of Botafogo — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge Durcesio Mello, president of Botafogo — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge

The operation was carried out by Sindeclubes (Union of Employees in Clubs of the State of Rio) in a process at the Regional Labor Court. The decision of the head labor judge Pedro Figueiredo Waib was published late this Monday morning.

– In view of the parties’ manifestations, I grant the issuance of a permit referring to the July image right in the amount of R$ 440,841.67, to be released by means of an electronic permit issued by the CEF (SIF). Afterwards, wait for the information on the October sheet – the dispatch points out.

The club had informed, last Thursday, that 17 athletes are overdue for image rights and that the amount deposited in court, awaiting the release of the magistrates, was sufficient for these adjustments and for the payment of the November payroll.

“More or less won’t do”: Botafogo’s motto becomes the crowd’s banner

Earlier this month, the ge informed that the money got shorter in General Severiano. Botafogo has an agreement with the government to keep payments up to date, but as the available balance became less than enough to pay off two payrolls, the Court limited the payment to 60 minimum wages per employee.

The entire monthly payroll, which is around R$ 3.5 million, is only paid if the money is left over, but the cake was small at the end of the year and left pending issues in the last two months, such as image rights and the difference of those who earn more than 60 minimum wages.

With this limitation, the monthly pending is almost R$ 1 million, according to the report. The agreement runs until December of this year. In addition, the club also has late taxes and charges, such as the payment of the FGTS.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms:

Spotify – Listen here!

Google Podcasts – Listen Here!

Apple Podcasts – Listen Here!

Pocket Casts – Listen here!

▶️ Click and press play ▶️