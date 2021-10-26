Klabin (KLBN11) reverses loss and has a profit of R$1.215 billion in the third quarter

Klabin (KLBN11) reported net income of R$1.215 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$191 million in the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 1.928 billion, up 56% on an annual basis, with an adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda on net revenue) margin of 44% (high of 4 percentage points).

Klabin’s net revenue reached R$4.358 billion in the quarter, an increase of 40% compared to the same stage in 2020.

According to Klabin, the increase in revenue combined with the company’s cost discipline resulted in the growth of the adjusted Ebitda.

Klabin’s net revenue reached R$ 4.358 billion in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 40% compared to the same stage in 2020.

According to the company, the increase in sales volume combined with the price adjustment in all businesses led to strong growth in net revenue in the third quarter.

Klabin’s return on invested capital, measured by the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) metric, was 19.8% in the last 12 months, an increase of 6.1 percentage points.

Investments (capex) were R$1 billion from January to September, down 21% year-on-year. The contributions were mainly directed to the Puma II Project.

Financial leverage (net debt/Ebitda) was 3.2 times at the end of September 2021, decreasing 1.4 pp compared to the same month last year.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related