Kristen Stewart says she’s only made “five really good movies” in her career and reveals titles; check out

Kristen Stewart is about to make her theater debut as the iconic Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer“. However, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, a British tabloid, the actress said that she has only made “five good films” in her entire career, which started early, at the age of nine. Despite her self-criticism, the “Twilight” saga star has several awards and acclaimed performances under her belt.

“It’s a matter of luck or bad luck. I’ve probably made five really good movies out of all 45 or 50 I’ve shot. There are five I think about: ‘Wow, this person [o diretor] you really did a beautiful job ofthe beginning to the end!’”, responded when asked about her favorite movie.

Of the five favorite films, Stewart revealed only two: “Above the Clouds” of 2014, and “Personal Shopper”, of 2016, dramas directed by filmmaker Olivier Assayas. Kristen even won a “César”, the most important award in the French industry, for her performance in “Above the Clouds”. About the rest of the films, the actress said she would have to think about it: “I would need to look at my filmography. But they are few and far between”, he admitted.

“That doesn’t mean I regret making the movies I made! I just regret one or the other because I didn’t have fun making them”, she said, who also did not reveal which productions she least liked doing. “The worst thing is when you’re in the middle of a job and you know that not only will it be a bad movie, but we’ll all be stuck with it until the end.”, completed.

Kristen was asked about her worst experiences but refused to respond. “Not! I’m not a bad person, I won’t expose anyone in public”, he said.

She also wouldn’t reveal whether her most recent work, the film “Spencer”, is in the top 5. The feature premiered at the Venice Film Festival and Stewart received critical acclaim for her performance, earning lingering applause and praise from the audience. of the international media.

According to Variety magazine, she may be the only upcoming Oscar nominee to be nominated for the first time, and tops the predictions chart in the “Best Actress” category, beating the likes of Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Powerful! “Spencer” opens in Brazil on November 5th. Watch the trailer: