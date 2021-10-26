Lack of material and costs impact the construction industry

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the lack of construction material and rising costs continue to be the main problems in the construction industry, according to the Construction Industry Survey, carried out by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) with the support of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), released today (25). Both items were mentioned by 54.2% of the businessmen interviewed.

Despite continuing to worry businessmen, the survey shows that there was a small reduction compared to the previous quarter, when 55.5% of respondents expressed concern about the lack of materials.

The numbers also show that there was an increase in business concern with the rise in interest rates, gaining strength in the passage from the second to the third quarter of this year.

While in the second quarter less than 10% of entrepreneurs expressed concern about interest rates, in the third quarter this number increased to 16%.

According to the CBIC, the increase can be proven by the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) for materials and equipment, which accumulated, in the last 12 months ending in September, an increase of 30.24%, a record for the period, in the post-real era.

“The inputs that most influenced this increase, according to the INCC, were carbon steel rebars and wires, iron and steel pipes and fittings, and PVC pipes and fittings. The rise in costs is the main problem for the industry, in the view of businessmen”, informed the CBIC.

The numbers also show that even with the lack of materials and the increase in interest rates, there is an expectation in the segment that the sector’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will rise to 5% in this third quarter, which would be the biggest growth in the last 10 years old.

The increase is driven by the improvement in the level of construction activity, which returned to positive in September, with 50.5 points, after presenting a small drop in August.

The improvement in construction activities in the third quarter, the increase in real estate financing, the consistent demand, the advance of the vaccination process, the slowdown in the price increase of construction materials, even if modest, and the continuity of small works and renovations are some of the reasons that help justify the current projection.

Another indicator that favors expectations is that of the formal construction labor market, which registers positive results in the first eight months of the year.

During this period, civil construction generated 237,985 new jobs with a formal contract.

As a result, the sector closed August with 2.512 million workers with a formal contract. This number had not been reached since November 2015.

The data also show that Operational Capacity Utilization (OCU) ended the month of September at 65%, which is higher than its historical average of 62%.

However, the 5% growth, expected by the segment this year, does not indicate recovery from its peak of activities. Even though it grew around 5% this year, its activity level is still low, says the CBIC.

For the construction sector to return to the peak of activities, registered in 2014, it needs to keep growing at 5% per year until 2028. If the average expansion stays at the level of 3% per year, the recovery of the maximum level of activities will remain for 2033.

In the assessment of the president of CBIC, José Carlos Martins, the numbers show that the sector could have had greater growth, were it not for the lack of materials and the rise in interest rates.

“The figures presented prove that the construction industry is really a Ferrari with the brakes on. We are walking well, but we could walk a lot more. It is difficult to find another sector that has suffered inflation like ours, and how much this factor has inhibited our ability to contribute to GDP growth,” he said.

