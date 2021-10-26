Leak shows Intel Alder Lake chip beating Apple M1 Max

Known as Alder Lake, the 12th generation of Intel processors will hit the market in Q1 2022, but we still don’t have many official details about the chip family. However, a recent leak revealed the impressive performance of the new notebook CPU model.

According to the results published in the Geekbench, the Intel Core i9-12900HK outperforms the Apple M1 Max, the new MacBook Pro chip. As this is a leak before the official release, it’s important to handle the information with caution.

Alter Lake CPU reveals impressive performance in Geekbench.Source: Geekbench/Wccftech/Reproduction

O Geekbench shows that the i9-12900HK CPU reached 1,851 points in the single-core test. Compared to the M1 Max, which scored 1,785 in the same test, Intel’s processor is almost 4% faster than Apple’s model.

Meanwhile, in the multi-core review, the Alter Lake chip scored 13,256. Again, a 4% victory compared to the performance of the Cupertino company model (12,753).

It is worth mentioning that Intel’s new high-end processor will have 14 cores with 20 threads. This means that the model will work with 6 performance cores (for 12 threads) and 8 efficiency cores (which don’t have hyper-threading).

Intel recently unveiled the first images of the Alder Lake CPU.Source: Gregory M. Bryant/Videocardz/Reproduction

Excellent choice for notebooks

While the results are impressive, the performance data for the 12900HK processor should be revised after release. However, beating Apple on both tests is an incredible victory for Intel.

On the other hand, Apple offers better efficiency in energy consumption. Apparently, Alder Lake CPUs use 65W power coverage, while the M1 Max runs on 30W (without activating “Turbo Mode” on the 16-inch MacBook Pro).

Therefore, Intel still has a long way to go to adjust power consumption. However, analysts believe that the Alder Lake generation should have a greater impact on the market than the current Tiger Lake.