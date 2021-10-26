Learn how to obtain the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

Many cities and states are slowly returning to public and private activities. However, most have demanded the call Certificate of Vaccination against COVID-19 to ensure that the individual is properly immunized.

Some events that have agglomerations, such as theaters, cinemas and concerts, require this document, which was also popularly called the “vaccination passport”. For those who have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine, it is possible to purchase the Vaccination Certificate.

Including, for traveling in and out of the country, given that in other states or countries this extra “passport” has been required. We will show how this document issued by the Unified Health System (SUS) can be consulted, saved and printed. The entire process made available by SUS is very easy to acquire.

Certificate of Vaccination against COVID-19

The first step is to access the Connect SUS website or application through the Gov.BR login. Upon entering, go to the “Citizen” option. Click on “Vaccines” and see all the immunizations that have been completed.

The Certificate will be available to those who have completed the vaccination cycle, either for the second dose or a single dose. It is important to note that, sometimes, it can take up to 10 days for the vaccine to be registered in the system.

Some municipalities offer a vaccination certificate to patients shortly after completing the vaccination. This document does not, of course, replace the SUS registration.

The information is released into the information systems integrated into the National Health Data Network – RNDS, also into the Information System of the National Immunization Program/SI-PNI and into the e-SUS Primary Health Care System.