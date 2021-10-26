Léo Gomes reappears in Grêmio’s associates and awakens curiosity

Léo Gomes was related by coach Vagner Mancini for the game this Monday (25), against Atlético-GO. He traveled to Goiânia and will at least be on the bench, as an option for the Grêmio coach.

The player has recovered from a posterior cruciate ligament injury, which happened in September 2019, in a game against Athletico-PR, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. However, he has undergone two surgeries since then, as a patellar fracture was found at the injured site.

Interestingly, last season he traveled to Goiânia as well, but for the game against Goiás. Coach Renato Portaluppi had said that it was a kind of stimulus for him to return to playing football and giving his maximum performance. However, now the situation is different and he is able to play.

Léo Gomes could be a backup for 2022

Léo Gomes has three matches in the 2021 season, two of them for the Brasileirão de Aspirantes and one for the FGF Cup. However, he is still unable to stay for 90 minutes on the field and ends up being substituted.

The tendency is for him not to play this Monday, but as he will be on the bench, he may return to the main squad. And for 2022, it could be an interesting option, which will be reformulated on the sides, with the departures of Victor Ferraz, Rafinha and Cortez.

The player had been in the starting lineup when he suffered the injury. He still has 25 years and time to recover good football, which is able to help Grêmio reach its goals and also develop a consolidated football career.

