Like the cars from Lata Velha, Domingão also needs renovations – 10/26/2021

When he was announced as Faustão’s replacement ahead of Domingão, Luciano Huck warned that he intended to make people have fun, get emotional and be inspired by the noblest track on TV weekends — not necessarily in that order. “Recovering the self-esteem” of the Brazilian, he said in an interview with Pedro Bial.

That’s enough for a two-and-a-half hour program between football and Fantastic. As we know, the changing of the guard took place in a rush, out of the ideal plan — it would only go live in January, and it had to do so sooner due to the abrupt departure of its predecessor.

What aired this week looked like a lost episode of Huck’s Cauldron. in addition to the who wants to be one millionaire?, we still had the return of the Old can, one of the most emblematic paintings of the presenter’s previous project.

In other words, the impression that remains is that Domingão has not yet defined a premise that can serve as a guideline for when the commitment with the inherited formats currently on the air, such as the Show of the Famous.

The idea seems to be to test what was in the drawer and understand how it works in the new schedule. It’s not the talk show version of the american dream, as promised in the initial conversations, but a pragmatism without much imagination.

In addition, the light and humorous approach of the track is losing strength, with all possible loopholes being occupied by the so-called ‘inspiring stories’, these are the great north of Luciano Huck in recent years.

But we still haven’t had any big demonstrations of this kind in those first few weeks of the show. The characters can even be interesting, but you get the feeling that something is left over in the long minutes of showing the frames.

They fill time with layers and layers of parallel narratives that only help to dehydrate the stories and make them even shallower.

There is no real emotion, just a protocol succession of triggers to move the frame dynamics forward. And that really hampers the final result. The show is never fun enough, nor is it really exciting.

With the challenge of finding its own route while it still needs to comply with previously established agreements, it is clear that Domingão, like the cars of Lata Velha, needs to be reformed.

We return at any time with new information.