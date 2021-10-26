Like this? Zé Vaqueiro gets married in a luxurious ceremony, but he doesn’t invite his mother: “I knew now”

She watched the wedding online and was thrilled to find she wasn’t invited; Look

the singer’s mother Joe Cowboy, one of the revelations of Brazilian music, caused it on social networks this weekend by revealing that she was not invited to her son’s wedding.

In a live that broadcast the ceremony, Nara de Sa Marcolino revealed that he would have liked to go to the party.

“If I knew, I would have gone”, she said that she also published emojis with a crying face. “God bless my son. If you had invited me I would have gone”, insisted the singer’s mother.

The publication left fans confused because on Saturday she paid a tribute to her daughter-in-law.

“Today is her day, my daughter-in-law Ingra. May God grant you all sorts of blessings and many years of life and peace with my son. Thank you for taking such good care of him. Happy birthday”, he said.

The singer’s grandmother, Leônidas Pereira Lima de Sá, was the one who led her grandson to the altar. According to the star himself, she was the one who raised him in childhood.

Look:

