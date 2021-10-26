Likely to start at Corinthians, Matheus Donelli will be the youngest goalkeeper in Serie A in 2021 | corinthians

Probable starting point for Corinthians in the match against Chapecoense, on November 1st, at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, Matheus Donelli will be the youngest goalkeeper to act in Serie A in the 2021 season.

Born May 17, 2002, Donelli will be 19 years old, five months and 15 days from the date of departure.

Before him, the youngest player to play in the current edition of the Brasileirão had been João Paulo, goalkeeper of Chapecoense, who took the field for the first time on June 13, when he was 20 years old. The Santa Catarina club’s goalkeeper was born on March 8, 2001.

1 of 3 Matheus Donelli at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Matheus Donelli at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Even being younger, Donelli must overcome the competition of Guilherme Castellani (21 years old), Caíque França (26 years old) and the newcomer Carlos Miguel (22).

Champion with the Brazilian U-17 team and owner of the Golden Glove of the World Cup in 2019, an award given by FIFA to the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, he is seen as a bet for the future at Timão.

In March, Donelli was the youngest goalkeeper to play for Corinthians since 1975, when the young Solito, also 18, made his debut for Timão. He went into the field for the first time at the age of 18 years, nine months and 14 days.

It will be the fifth time that Cassio will give a place to Donelli. There were three games in Paulistão, against Palmeiras, Ponte Preta and Novorizontino, and half a time against River Plate-PAR, in the Sudamericana. The shirt 12 took the third yellow card for waxing in the final minutes of the 2-2 draw against Internacional and is suspended against Chape.

Donelli has 100% of the economic rights linked to Timão. The contractual fine for clubs outside the country is 30 million euros (R$ 139 million). The contract is until January 5, 2025.

