Line 3 – Red failure affects train circulation in São Paulo’s Metrô this Tuesday | São Paulo

A failure in track equipment in the region of the Bresser Mooca station, on Line 3 – Red, affects the circulation of trains on the São Paulo Metro this Tuesday morning (26) and causes queues and crowding on the station platforms.
The problem occurred around 5 am and also compromises the operation on Line 1 – Blue.
The reduced speed on Line 1 – Blue was imposed out of necessity due to the failure on 3, to balance the exchange of passengers between the lines.
Metrô users fight for seats on buses at Itaquera station — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
According to Metrô, the maintenance team is already working and passengers are being warned by the sound system at the stations.
The Metrô also claims that operation Paese, buses used to transport passengers during an emergency situation, was requested, in an attempt to minimize the damage to the population.
Integrations with CPTM at Corinthians-Itaquera and Tatuapé stations were opened earlier at the request of the Metrô to give passengers an option.
Metrô users fill the bus terminal to try to get around after a failure on Line 3-Red — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo