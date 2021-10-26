line-up to be announced this Thursday (28)

Through official Twitter, the festival Lollapalooza Brazil announced today (25) that it will announce its official line-up for the 2022 edition this Thursday (28). Check out:

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, confirmed the performance of the Lollapalooza 2022 in Brazil, on dates previously defined by the organizers of the event: March 25th, 26th and 27th of next year.

Nunes stressed that the festival will take place if 70% of the population in São Paulo is fully vaccinated against covid-19 on that date. For now, the government’s agenda calls for all adult residents of the city to receive at least the first dose by the end of August, which means that the target set by the mayor must be achieved.

Last April, when they announced the postponement of Lollapalooza to next year, the event organizers explained that tickets purchased by fans for the 2021 edition will remain valid for the new dates. Who can’t go, meanwhile, can request the conversion of the ticket price into credits, usable in any event produced by T4F, until the end of 2022.

“It’s a difficult decision, but we know it’s the responsible choice for our fans, artists, staff, partners and the entire community that surrounds Lollapalooza Brasil“, they said at the time.