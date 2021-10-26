Live, William Bonner denies talks about Bolsonaro that associates vaccine to AIDS: ‘Absurd’ | Television



William BonnerReproduction/Globe

Posted 26/10/2021 08:49 | Updated 10/26/2021 09:10 AM

São Paulo – This Monday, William Bonner denied Jair Bolsonaro (no party) once again during the “Jornal Nacional”. The presenter cited as “false and absurd” the speech of the president who associates the vaccine against the new coronavirus (Sars-coV-2) to the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

“Completely false and absurd. Since it was published, this new initiative by Bolsonaro to discredit vaccines and discourage vaccination has left the medical and scientific communities in disbelief. [Além disso], provoked vehement criticism also in the political sphere,” said the journalist, referring to the president’s live which was excluded from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for containing material with unrealistic information.

In a live broadcast recently on social media, the head of state said that supposed studies in the United Kingdom would have concluded that fully immunized individuals would be developing AIDS “much faster than expected”. The declaration generated revolt in different nuclei of society, from regulatory organizations, through health agencies and even viewers.

Despite the repercussions, this is not the first time Bonner has denied Bolsonaro during “Jornal Nacional”. In June 2021, the president mocked protests against his government. In leaked audio, the head of state said that the acts were small, as the Federal Police had seized a lot of marijuana. In correction, Bonner denied him. “But that’s not true, the demonstrations were not small. They gathered thousands of people in all 26 states and the Federal District. In Brasília, in front of the National Congress. In Rio, it was downtown. Almost all the lanes on Avenida Presidente Vargas were left behind. closed,” said the anchor.