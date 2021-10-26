loaned by Inter, Galhardo joins Celta and gives heel assist in victory; watch

Now in 15th place in the La Liga table with 10 points, Celta de Vigo had the services of Thiago Galhardo to beat Getafe by 3×0 away from home this Sunday. The attacking midfielder loaned by Inter entered the final stage and gave a nice heel assist for Santi Mina’s second goal, which closed the 3-0 victory.

This was Galhardo’s first direct participation in goals in Spain’s season, which made the player celebrate the increase in confidence:

“I’ve been working hard to gain space within the team and this assistance was very important to me in this process of arriving and adapting to Celta. With each passing game I have gained more confidence, I’m getting on better with my teammates and I hope to continue taking advantage of the chances that arise in the best possible way. I’m very happy to be here at Celta and confident that many other good things are to come this season,” he said.

See the bid:

Assistance in Europe: Gallardo: 1

GALHARDO NEGOTIATION

To get it, the Spanish team agreed to close the deal on a 10-month loan, paying an amount of around R$ 3.2 million. If you want to have the player permanently after this period, you will need to pay Inter about R$ 10 million. With Colorado, Galhardo maintains links until the end of 2022.

The good relationship that coach Eduardo Coudet, from Celta, has with both Galhardo and Colorado president Alessandro Barcellos also played a part in the transfer.