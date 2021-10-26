Luana Piovani denies pregnancy and counters attacks for chosen look

The actress and presenter Luana Piovani, 45, rebutted the criticism she received for a look chosen to enjoy a night during the trip she is taking in France with her boyfriend, Lucas Bitencourt.

Piovani appeared on social networks wearing a long dress with a type of “strap”, which generated negative comments among his followers:

“I love how you dress, Luana, but that wide belt there, tied in the middle of that dress, gave you a very ladylike look,” said one;

“Well, flower, you didn’t like it, ok. The intention was to please ME, it’s all right,” replied Luana.

“Light dress, heavy belt. Something’s wrong isn’t right,” said another. “You’re saying that (it’s wrong),” countered the actress.

On the other hand, some fans defended the artist:

“The guys give her look a kick ass! Each one wears what they want and what they like. But what the populace really likes is to give a kick in other people’s lives”, pointed out a follower. “Without the right or money for even a pack of cigarettes,” added Piovani.

Another follower said that Luana Piovani had a “pregnant face”.

“But I’m not,” said the presenter. She is the mother of 9-year-old Dom and twins Bem and Liz, from her old marriage to Pedro Scooby.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram