Luísa Sonza’s appearance worries even Silvio Santos’ daughter, Patrícia Abravanel

a photo of Luisa Sonza, with a super different appearance, ended up going viral on social networks this Monday, October 25th. Therefore, the singer’s registration aroused a certain kind of concern among Twitter users, some even comparing old photos with current ones.

In addition, the post was published with the following caption: “It’s unbelievable”, after that, even Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, commented that she was surprised by the photo of Luísa Sonza that reverberated on the Internet.

It all happened this Monday morning during the program ‘Vem pra here’, where the presenter brought up the subject of Luísa Sonza’s photo. After that, Patricia Abravanel insisted on exposing her opinion about the ex-wife of Whindersson Nunes.

“Luísa, you have changed. But, I think, you may have gained weight, along with some procedure. But it’s not, like… It’s beautiful, because it’s beautiful anyway, but it changed”.

Internet users are revolted by Patrícia Abravanel’s comment about Luísa Sonza

After Patrícia Abravanel’s comment went viral on social networks this Monday, 25, internet users did not save time and defended Luísa Sonza. Check out some comments below.

“You should be concerned about the M…. that she talks about on her father’s radio programs,” said an internet user, “You should take care of her life and leave the other person’s appearance there”, said another, “Lady will take care of your appearance, leave others alone”, commented another defending Luísa Sonza.

