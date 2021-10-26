Luiz Adriano is disenchanted, Palmeiras turns against Sport and resumes 2nd place in the Brasileirão

In a match valid for the 28th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras beat Sport, by 2-1, at Allianz Parque. Leandro Barcia opened the scoring, Luiz Adriano, who hadn’t scored for seven games, left everything the same and Felipe Melo sanctified the result.

With the victory, Verdão reaches its third consecutive triumph, reaches 49 points and takes second place in the Brasileirão. Leo follows in 18th, in the relegation zone, with 27 points.

The next commitment of Gustavo Florentín’s team is on Thursday (28), at 7 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in an anticipated game of the 34th round. Abel Ferreira’s men will go to Porto Alegre on Sunday (31), at 4 pm, against Grêmio.

LION STARTS WITH EVERYTHING



With 3 minutes of the ball rolling at Allianz Parque, Sport took advantage of the counterattack and opened the scoring.

Dudu lost the ball in the attack and the Lion caught the disorganized alviverde defense. José Welison threw the ball on the left for Luciano Juba. He advanced and crossed for Leandro Barcia to arrive knocking. Weverton deflected but didn’t stop the goal.

GREEN ATTACK

With the goal conceded, Palmeiras launched themselves into the attack field and explored the left side, with Dudu and Piquerez. On minute 15, goal scorer Barcia felt a muscle injury in his thigh and had to be substituted.

Eight minutes later, Luiz Adriano took advantage of Sabino’s hesitation, advanced with the ball and kicked across, for a good defense by Maílson. Ron had an opportunity in a throw where Sport’s defense didn’t clear well, but he shot over the top.

SPORT IS SAFE UNTIL THE BREAK

The pressure of the Verdão increased. In a corner taken by Raphael Veiga, Luiz Adriano headed in the small area, and the ball went very close to the crossbar. Minutes later, Ron made a good move down the left, finished with effect, and the ball again passed the crossbar.

Veiga suffers a foul in the intermediate, but Palmeiras has the advantage, and Marcos Rocha receives it on the right. Marcos Rocha dealt with Felipe Melo, who returned by letter, and crossed in the area. Piquerez appears in the shadow to kick first, without marking, but Maílson made a great save

LUIZ ADRIANO SCARES THE BAD PHASE



After the break, Abel Ferreira put Gustavo Scarpa in Danilo’s place. Just like in the first half, Sport was the first to strike. Gustavo oliveira received it on the right and hit it from outside the area, but the ball exploded on Luan.

And the shirt 14 was fundamental for Palmeiras’ draw, which came in the 7th minute. Scarpa charged at the entrance to the area, the ball passed through the defense and hit Luiz Adriano’s ass, who equalized the score and celebrated with a gesture of “silence”.

AMAZING MAÍLSON SEQUENCE

The home team kept their foot on the accelerator, while the visitors were unsuccessful in initiating the hotline to their more advanced players. At 21 minutes, both coaches promoted more changes in their teams. Trellez and Hayner entered for Pernambuco, and Deyverson and Willian for São Paulo.

After the changes, Maílson made two great saves, followed by corner kicks. In the first, Gustavo Gómez tried hard and he sent it to the corner. In the second, the Paraguayan almost covered the archer, who stretched and avoided the goal.

AFTER 30 KICKS, GREEN TURNS

In the last 15 minutes of the match, Leão didn’t find alternatives to attack Palmeiras, who were more intense in the pressure in search of a comeback. After a rebound in a corner, Marcos Rocha found Dudu free on the right. The shirt 4+3 opted for the kick, and again Maílson avoided the worst.

However, in the next move, Scarpa took another corner, Willian anchored on the first post, and Felipe Melo arrived free, testing for the empty goal.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Verdão slowed the pace and knew how to neutralize Sport in the final minutes, guaranteeing the three points.

DATASHEET

2 X 1 SPORT PALM TREES

Date: October 25, 2021, Monday;

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time);

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães – FIFA/RJ

Assistants: Michael Correa – RJ and Luiz Claudio Regazone – RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira – VAR/FIFA-SC, Henrique Neu Ribeiro – SC and Sergio Correa da Silva – RJ

Public/income: 13,367/ BRL 788,538.85

Yellow cards: Gustavo Gómez (PAL); Marcao, Sabino and José Welison (SPO)

Red cards: –

Goals: Leandro Barcia (3’/1ºT) (0-1); Luiz Adriano (7’/2ºT) (1-1) and Felipe Melo (35’/2ºT) (2-1)

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Gustavo Scarpa, 1/2ºT) and Raphael Veiga (Patrick de Paula, 33/2ºT); Dudu (Danilo Barbosa, 44/2ºT), Rony (Willian, 21/2ºT) and Luiz Adriano (Deyverson, 21/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.



SPORTS: Mailson; Ewerthon (Cristiano, 30/2ºT), Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Chico; Marcão, Zé Welison, Leandro Barcia (Paulinho Moccelin, 18/1ºT), Gustavo Oliveira (Hayner, 21/2ºT) and Luciano Juba; Mikael (Trellez, 2/21/T). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

