Luxembourg wants to stay with Cruzeiro in 2022, but wants off-field stability | cruise

One of those responsible for the growth of Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Series B and the removal of the team from the fight for relegation, Vanderlei Luxemburgo has a contract with the club until the end of the year, but is interested in extending his stay at Toca da Raposa. However, it wants an extrafield instability for 2022.

According to the ge, Luxembourg and the coaching staff are very concerned about the current wages of players and employees, especially those who work directly with football. The lack of resources caused wage delays and a four-day strike by athletes nearly two weeks ago.

For the coach, up to date salaries are essential to maintain a good atmosphere at Toca da Raposa. Also according to the report, Cruzeiro has been holding talks with Luxembourg to show the technician security about the planning and a guarantee of more tranquility in 2022.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Robson Mafra, Agif

Luxembourg believes that, with this factor guaranteed and the possibility of bringing reinforcements (in addition to promoting the arrival of base athletes, another plan of the coach), he will be able to carry out solid work that will give results to Cruzeiro next year, culminating in access to the Brazilian Series A.

Cruzeiro is very attached to the implementation of the Football Anonymous Society (SAF) project to achieve the stability desired by Luxa. But, in addition, it needs to get the investor to receive resources on a large scale and start to have a financial balance.

permanence and evaluation

Luxembourg and Cruzeiro intend to make the continuation of the work official as soon as the chances of relegation to Serie C and also of access no longer exist. That way, they can intensify the talks about 2022, which have already started.

The coach from Cruzeiro has been evaluating the current squad and deciding which pieces Cruzeiro needs to bring for next year. Clear, waits for the Minas Gerais club to resolve the issue of the impediment to hire, imposed by the FifThe.

For Cruzeiro, Vanderlei has 16 matches in charge. There are six wins, eight draws and two defeats. The utilization is 54.16%.