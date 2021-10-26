M1 Pro with 14-core GPU is slower than a notebook with RTX 3060 and 70W

But the SoC M1 Max can outperform NVIDIA’s GPU

The new ones Apple SoCs, M1 Pro and M1 Max, which equip the Macbook Pro newly released show rmuch better results compared to the original M1 chip and even better than some CPUs and GPUs that powered the latest Apple computers. But if placed side by side with Dedicated GPUs, such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 3080, the conversation is different.

YouTuber Dave2D has published his review of the 14-inch and 16-inch models that use the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the latter on the high-end Macbook. he tested tomb Raider (2013) in 1440p and compared the two Apple SoCs with GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3080, both notebook versions.

The best chip, the M1 Max, with its 32 cores for graphics, achieved a great performance reaching 83 FPS. Below it, just barely, is the RTX 3060 with 70W TDP with 79 FPS. Finally, the M1 Pro, which has 14 graphics cores, with 57 FPS. It’s not even new to say that the RTX 3080 (100W) achieved the highest result with 112 FPS.

It’s worth remembering that there are stronger versions of these two NVIDIA notebook GPUs. Depending on the manufacturer, it is possible to find models with the RTX 3060 with up to 130W and RTX 3080 with 150W. If these stronger models were taken into account, even the M1 Max wouldn’t stand a chance.



In other synthetic benchmarks like Geekbench, the M1 Max is behind the RTX 3060. Already in the test done in GFXBench 5.0, even the M1 Pro is in front of the RTX 3060, it’s the M1 Max can surpass RTX 3080. Which leads us to believe that this tool should favor Apple’s architecture, mainly because of the performance jump compared to other benchmarks.

Keep in mind that gaming is not the focus of the Macbook Pro and its SoCs. In addition, Apple’s chips have integrated graphics and the GPUs used in this comparison are dedicated chips, which makes Apple’s results still worth highlighting. It’s also worth mentioning that Tomb Raider was running at 1440p.

If you can afford what Apple charges on their new Macbook Pro, but you’re a gamer, you have dozens of options that deliver much better results.

Via: WCCFtech