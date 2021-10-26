macOS Monterey 12 is now available to all users! [atualizado] – MacMagazine

As we expected, the macOS Monterey 12 is finally between us! The new version of macOS, announced in June during WWDC21, brings a number of new features to Mac users, including the infamous Universal Control (I mean, not yet), the controversial new version of Safari and much more.

The final version of macOS Monterey 12 (compilation 21A559 ; already in version 12.0.1) arrives after an extensive period of testing.

Let’s go to the main news?

AirPlay and Shortcuts

A nice novelty is the ability to use the screen of Macs as an AirPlay monitor and mirror iPhone content on it. In addition, we also have the arrival of Shortcuts to macOS, allowing you to create a series of automations using the app already known on iOS/iPadOS — everything, of course, properly synced between your devices.

Safari

The update also brings the new Safari, which, after a series of twists, has had its controversial design reverted to the traditional one — with tabs below the address bar (an option to activate the compact interface is also available). In addition, Safari 15 also brings a lot of new under-the-hood and Tab Groups — which are very useful around here, by the way.

FaceTime and SharePlay

FaceTime gained a number of features, starting with Spatial Audio, which tries to guide people’s voices on the call as if they were speaking from different positions. We also have the Voice Isolation function — which uses machine learning to eliminate background noise — and Video Portrait mode.

Like other systems, macOS has also gained support for SharePlay, which allows users to share a variety of content, such as the screen itself, movies, music and more, in sync with the participants of a FaceTime call.

Grades

Among other news, the Grades gained support for Quick Annotations (Quick Notes), which, like the iPad, allow you to take notes quickly and intelligently throughout the entire system. The app also gained the possibility to add mentions in shared notes and categorize notes according to their organization.

Focus

As with other systems, the Focus it’s also present in macOS — and it lets you control the notifications you receive based on predefined or self-created profiles.

Also, your Focus state stays in sync with all your devices, so if you turn on “Work” Focus on iPhone, it will automatically be reflected on Mac.

Universal Control

The main novelty of the system, of course, is the Universal Control. The function lets you control two Macs and even one iPad simultaneously using just a single mouse/keyboard. To do this, simply drag the mouse to the side of the screen closest to the device you want to move the cursor to.

The novelty, however, is not yet available at this beginning and should be released by Apple in the coming months.

Other news

O Maps has also been updated with a more detailed experience; O iCloud+ and its privacy features (Hide My Email, Private Relay, and more) bring even more protection to your Mac; O Space Audio on AirPods Pro/Max (on Macs with M1 chip) also brings a more immersive audio experience.

We also have the arrival of the live text (Live Text) to macOS, which, using machine learning, can detect text in photos — including phone numbers, websites, addresses, and more.

In addition, the system’s password management has evolved and is much more complete, including two-factor authentication codes.

New and Restricted Features

Unfortunately, Apple has restricted some of the new features of macOS Monterey 12 to machines with Apple Silicon (M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max). Among them, we have the FaceTime Portrait mode, more realistic Maps and some other features explained in more detail in this article.

Since we made this video, though, Apple has happily extended support for the Live Text feature to more Macs.

Release Notes

For those interested, here is exactly all new that comes in macOS Monterey 12:

macOS Monterey lets you connect, share and create even more. Check out the new FaceTime audio and video improvements, including spatial audio and Portrait mode. Boost your productivity with powerful tools like Focus, Quick Note and Tab Groups in Safari. Easily work on AirPlay for Mac devices. facetime With spatial audio, voices seem to come from the direction of the speaker on the screen during a FaceTime Group call;

Voice Isolation blocks out background noise so your voice is crystal clear;

The Wide Spectrum brings all the sounds around to the call;

Portrait mode blurs the background on Mac computers with an M1 chip so the focus is on you;

Grid View displays call participants in equal-sized frames and highlights the person who is speaking;

FaceTime Links to invite friends to call on Apple, Android, or Windows devices. Messages Shared with You displays content shared by Messaging in Mac apps;

New Shared with You section in Photos, Safari, Podcasts, and TV apps;

Photos are displayed as collages or as a set in the Messaging app. Safari Tab Groups help you save and organize tabs and sync them across devices;

Smart Tracking Prevention prevents trackers from seeing your IP address;

The compact tab bar option allows you to see more of the web page on screen. Focus Focus lets you automatically filter notifications based on what you’re doing;

Options for customizing a Spotlight for activities such as work, games, reading, and more;

Focus is set on all Apple devices;

Status informs your contacts that notifications have been muted. Quick Notes and Notes With a Quick Note, you can take notes on any app or website and easily revisit them later;

Tags help you quickly categorize notes by topic. This makes it easier to find them;

Mentions allow you to notify others about important updates in shared notes;

The to-do view shows who made recent changes to a shared note. AirPlay for Mac AirPlay for Mac lets you share iPhone or iPad content directly with your Mac;

AirPlay speaker compatibility to play music through Mac sound system. live text Live Text makes text interactive in photos system-wide;

Compatibility for copying, translating and searching the text that appears in photos. shortcuts The new app helps automate daily tasks, helping you get things done faster;

Gallery with pre-built shortcuts that you can add and run system-wide;

The shortcut editor helps you create custom shortcuts for specific workflows;

Compatibility with Automator’s automatic conversion of workflows to shortcuts. Maps Interactive 3D globe with enhanced detail for mountains, oceans, and more on Mac computers with an M1 chip;

Detailed city maps display elevations, trees, buildings, landmarks, and more on Mac computers with an M1 chip. Privacy App Mail’s Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking activity in Mail;

Recording indicator in Control Center for apps that access the microphone. iCloud+ iCloud Private Relay (beta) helps prevent companies from creating a detailed profile of your browsing activity in Safari;

Hide My Email creates unique, random email addresses that forward messages to your inbox.

Which Macs can be upgraded?

This year’s Mac list excludes some machines from 2013 and 2014. Check out the models that are compatible with macOS 12 below:

MacBook (Early 2016 or later)

MacBook Pro (Early 2015 or later)

MacBook Air (Early 2015 or later)

iMac (late 2015 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (late 2014 and later)

How to update?

Updating your Mac is pretty simple: just open System Preferences and click “Software Update” — if it’s still not popping up, wait a few minutes and try again.

It’s worth noting that you can also perform a clean system installation — ideal for anyone who has some kind of performance problem on their machine and/or wants to clean up all the files, documents and apps they have, taking the opportunity to get rid of them. than you don’t use anymore. 😉

Update10/25/2021 at 2:50 pm

Along with macOS Monterey 12 (which, as we said, has already arrived in version 12.0.1), Apple also released the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, which brings bug fixes and security improvements for those who don’t plan on migrating now to Monterey.