Maiara poses in G-string and giant butt draws attention

On your social networks, mahara he always shares several moments of his routine with his more than five million followers.

This Monday, October 25th, the singer posted on her Instagram account some photos of her appearing at the pool in an almost transparent white shirt and a thong.

“Second,” she wrote in the caption.

As expected, the artist’s giant butt caught the eye. “What abundance, perfection,” wrote one netizen.

RELAPSE?

After performing at Villa Country, in São Paulo, Maiara appears with Fernando Zor behind the scenes of the show. He and Sorocaba went on stage shortly after the backcountry diva. To show that everything is right between them, the two posed for a photo, with their respective doubles partners.

This was the only record of the two together. Who really took advantage of the reunion was Sorocaba. He lavished joy behind and in front of the cameras as he chatted with the singer. singer’s wife, Biah Rodriguez is eight months pregnant. So, Maiara took the opportunity to take some pictures with her mother-to-be.

