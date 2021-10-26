Man found dead tied to bed in MG; body had burns – General

Csar Augusto worked at the City Hall of Extrema (photo: Reproduction/Extrema City Hall) A public servant of the City Hall of Extrema, in the south of Minas, was killed in the early hours of this Sunday (24/10), inside his own house. Csar Augusto de Oliveira, 48, was found tied to the bed, his body partially burned. A suspect of committing the murder was arrested yesterday, in an operation of the Civil and Military police.

According to the PM, the crime would have occurred around 1:40 am on Sunday. The victim and suspect knew each other and had been spotted Saturday night in a bar in town. The two would have left together and headed to Csar Augusto’s house.



Also according to the police, at the residence, they had a disagreement, when the suspect applied a ‘leotard’ blow to the server, who died of suffocation. Also according to the police, after the crime, the suspect tried to burn down the room. But the fire did not spread.



The man still fled with the victim’s car, heading to a point in the city known as Serra do Lopo. There, the suspect tried to set the vehicle on fire, but also failed. The suspect was arrested at his mother’s house by agents of the Civil Police.



notes of regret





The City of Extrema released a note of regret to mourn the server’s death. Cesar Augusto worked at the Human Resources Department, in the area of ​​occupational safety. The note states that “Csar will be missed and very indignant at his sudden departure.”



“The Municipality of Extrema expresses its feelings to all family members and friends, reinforcing its full confidence in the Civil Police of the State of Minas Gerais and in the other public security agencies in charge of the investigations, in order to investigate the circumstances in which these occurred. facts”, says the note from the city hall.



The LGBT collective from Extrema also published a note. In addition to mourning Csar’s death, the collective calls for the murder to be investigated.



“The suspicion of a homophobic-motivated murder gives a lump in the throat, an unease and an anguish that is difficult to deal with. Initially, we deny it, trying to find other possible explanations. Afterwards, when the news doesn’t stop arriving, there is a feeling of discomfort and impotence. As long as we don’t start talking respectfully about the most diverse ways of being and loving – crimes like this are only going to increase and we are all a little bit guilty of it”, says the press release.