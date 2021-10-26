Man rents venomous snake to kill wife and marry mistress | Unusual World

REPRODUCTION/FACEBOOK/D’AMORES MAGAZINE Man rented snake to kill woman

In India, a man was convicted after renting a poisonous snake to kill his wife. The investigations took a year to complete and, according to the result, the accused had committed the crime in order to marry his mistress and keep the victim’s jewelry.

Uthra was bitten by the snake in March of last year while indoors in Kollam district. After being attacked, she began to become seriously debilitated and, while recovering, was bitten again in May of the same year. Then he died.

Although authorities did not suspect the situation at the time, the victim’s family found the episode strange. The woman’s parents then decided to file a complaint at a local police station and demanded an investigation into the case.

After a year of investigating the facts, the police managed to prove that the victim’s husband, identified as P. Sooraj, 32, researched how to handle poisonous snakes for months on the internet, in addition to having hired the services of a local keeper to rent the animal, of an undisclosed species.

After being questioned by the authorities, the keeper admitted to renting the animals to Sooraj.

In addition to placing the snake on top of the victim, the accused would have drugged the woman by putting sleeping pills in her drink.

In an attempt to defend himself, Sooraj and his family accused the woman’s brother, saying that he wanted to inherit her family fortune on his own.

Experts told the newspaper Hindustan Times

that the size of the bites indicated that the animal would have been driven to attack the victim.

The man was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, destruction of evidence and administering a drug to cause harm. The prosecution asked for the death penalty for the criminal, but a new court session is yet to be held to define the criminal’s punishment.