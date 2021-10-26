Man swallows cell phone, waits 6 months for ‘natural evacuation’ and needs surgery

An Egyptian had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a cell phone from his stomach. According to the patient’s report, the device had been swallowed for six months and the man was waiting for him to be eliminated naturally. According to information from the Gulf Today website, the patient, whose identity was not disclosed, sought medical care at the University Hospital of Aswan, Egypt, after losing a lot of weight and experiencing severe abdominal pain.

After hearing the man’s complaints, the doctors asked him to carry out several tests, including X-rays and computed tomography, to discover what was causing the boy’s discomfort. To the surprise of the clinical team, tests showed that a cell phone was causing severe inflammation in the patient’s stomach and intestines. and came to the conclusion that the device would have to be removed from the man’s body immediately.