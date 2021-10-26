Manchester United discusses Solskjaer’s future, thinks about Antonio Conte, says newspaper | english football

The board of Manchester United spent the day meeting to discuss the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a possible replacement is defined: Italian Antonio Conte. The information is from the newspaper “The Guardian” and the Italian journalist specialized in the football market, Fabrizio Romano.

The club has not yet decided to fire the Norwegian, who is 48 years old and has led the team since the end of 2018. However, according to sources heard by the prestigious newspaper, the team’s players have doubts about the tactical capacity of the current coach, although they respect him.

United’s managing director Richard Arnold canceled all his appointments to have meetings with the American Joel Glazer, owner of Manchester United. No decision was made public.

+ Solskjaer avoids talking about resignation after Liverpool rout over United: “I believe in me”

+ See Premier League table

1 of 1 Antonio Conte was Italian champion at Inter Milan and left the team following the current season’s cost-cutting plan — Photo: Reuters Antonio Conte was Italian champion at Inter Milan and left the team after the cost-cutting plan for the current season — Photo: Reuters

Antonio Conte left Inter Milan at the end of May, even after the Italian title. He doesn’t usually take over a club mid-season, but would be willing to take a possible job at Manchester United at the time, according to the Guardian. However, no official proposal was made.

Conte was close to hitting Tottenham, but preferred to have a gap year. An invitation from Manchester United would change their plans. The 52-year-old Italian coached Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 and was Premier League champion in the 2016/17 season.

After suffering the 5-0 rout for Liverpool, Solskjaer avoided talking about leaving Manchester United’s helm and declared that he would not resign. The Norwegian reiterated that he “believes in himself”.