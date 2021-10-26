Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo and other famous people demonstrate after Bolsonaro associates Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS

After Jair Bolsonaro (no party), associate, during a live on Instagram, the Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS, several famous people decided to demonstrate, against him, about the fala news on social networks.

In the live broadcast, the president of Brazil read a news that said that people in the United Kingdom who were vaccinated with the two doses of the immunizing agent were acquiring AIDS, something that had already been refuted by the WHO.

See the reactions of the personalities:

Marcelo Serrado defined Bolsonaro’s statement as “unbelievable”.

Taís Araújo: “Vaccines do not cause AIDS. I will share it here also for reasons of necessary information. With the words of someone who REALLY understands science. Dr. Jaqueline Goes is JUST the biomedic who coordinated the team responsible for sequencing the COVID-19 genome 48h after the first case in Brazil. She works with science, evidence and statistics, not guesswork or fake news. We need to support THESE voices,” said actress on Twitter.

Samantha Schmütz:“How much ignorance for a president to speak a lie of this gravity, this guy is a disservice to humanity! Believe in science”.

Zelia Duncan: “Criminal. The fully immunized are the ones who will carry the life of the planet forward. The rest is the desperate and criminal dishonesty of a despicable guy.”

Faced with Jair Bolsonaro’s false statement, Facebook and Instagram took his broadcast off the air.

