Maria Lina reveals that she suffered physical aggression in an abusive relationship | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Instagram Maria Lina said she had an abusive relationship

Maria Lina revealed that she had already lived an abusive relationship “high level” and was physically assaulted when she was 21 years old. Now 23, she says she managed to finish when the attacks “got out of control”.

“I rented a studio of 27 square meters. At the time, I was dating and we were together. But it was a very abusive relationship, maximum level, which even reached physical aggression,” he told Marie Claire.

“I didn’t do BO out of respect for his family and I won’t mention his name here. But when the attacks got out of hand, I managed to finish and get him out of the house. He moved back in with his parents and took over all the bills on his chest “, he said.

“I matured a lot. It was from this relationship that I really understood what I wanted for my life. Especially what I didn’t want,” added Maria, who also spoke about her relationship with comedian Whindersson Nunes.

“I was a Whindersson fan and one day I posted something without any pretense and tagged it: I wrote that I was watching his show and went to sleep. The next day, he had answered me,” he said.

“I never thought he was going to see it, when he answered I was astonished. We met, fell in love and started dating. Shortly thereafter, I moved to São Paulo […] It was the most intense of my life,” he said.