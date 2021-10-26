‘Marighella’ is the target of a campaign against the film on the IMDb – Cultura website

The film marighella is undergoing a second wave of attacks on IMDb, a website that aggregates information, notes and comments about movies, TV shows and series. The feature film of Wagner Moura It already has 46 thousand reviews this Monday, 25. Of this total, 73% are negative, with a score of 1, leaving the film with a score of 3.6 out of 10.0.

Another wave of attacks took place in 2019, at the time of the film’s screening at the Berlin International Film Festival, when marighella received a flurry of low ratings, dropping the rating to less than 2. The IMDb, at the time, decided to suspend the ratings of the feature film and erased a few hundred criticisms against the feature.

These attacks are often identified when too many ratings focus on the same rating given by users. For example: Dune, a recent movie premiere, has a well-divided scoreboard, spread mainly in the spectrum between 7 and 10. Halloween Kills is even more distributed, with no grade above 20% of the total.

Searched, the information and notes aggregator has not yet responded to the state what will be the initiative to be taken now, in the second attack against the feature film on the platform.

marighella, which hits theaters on November 4th, features Your Jorge in the main role, Bruno Gagliasso, Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos, Herson Capri, Humberto Carrão, Adriana Esteves, Bella Camero, Maria Marighella, Ana Paula Bouzas and Carla Ribas.

The cut is made with the narration of the guerrilla’s last years Carlos Marighella, leader of one of the biggest resistance movements against military dictatorship in Brazil, in the 1960s.

The plot focuses on the story of the group of young guerrillas from marighella, which tries to publicize the fight against the dictatorship to the Brazilian people. The main opponent is Lucio (Bruno Gagliasso), a police officer who labels him “public enemy No. 1”. Production is by O2 Filmes and co-production by Globo Filmes and Maria da Fé. Distribution is by Paris Filmes and Downtown Filmes.