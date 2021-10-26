Marvel Studios planned to convince Sony not to make a third film and include hero in the MCU

Kevin Feige revealed parts of his team’s planning to acquire the rights to Spider-Man.

THE Sony planned to continue the franchise The spectacular Spider Man, going to his third movie. But the second performance of Andrew Garfield on paper it was not well received either by fans or critics. Seeing this situation, the Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige began to think of ways to get the character rights once again.

Currently, Webhead is already part of the MCU, having its story restarted instead of continuing where Sony left off in the second film. Now it has been revealed that Feige and your team from Marvel Studios they hatched strategies to achieve this, including discouraging the Sony of recording the third Spider-Man starring Garfield.

In the new book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (The Story of Marvel Studios: Behind the Scenes of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, in free translation) is told a little of this “secret plan” made with the intention of getting the rights to work with the character (via comicbook).

As we can see, Marvel Studios wasted no time in being able to use the hero in their productions:

“With no time to spare, Feige announced a ‘hands on’ situation: every executive producer at Marvel Studios had to be part of a secret two-day off-site retreat held at a rented hotel in Santa Monica,” says the book.“No one else in the Marvel Studios was told what they were doing, only that it was a ‘meeting’.”

The book complements, saying:

“In that closed room, two questions were asked: If there was an opportunity to broker some sort of deal with Sony, how would it work? And if they leverage something like a five-film deal, what stories would they want to tell?”

From this planning, the Marvel Studios got Sony to agree to a deal for the character to appear in five films, which was later changed to six films. So, in addition to starring in solo films, he appeared in feature films Marvel Cinematic Universe like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the next production starring the hero, Spider-Man: No Return Home has its release scheduled for December 17th this year.

