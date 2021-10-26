Mass grave found with 150 civilians murdered on the third day of the Spanish Civil War | International

A river called Aguasvivas passes, ironically, very close to the place where the cruelest deaths are hidden. The Mariano Castillo Carrasco Association promoted the opening of mass graves where were buried at least 150 people shot in the Belchite cemetery (Aragón region, northern Spain) on July 20, 1936, between 10 pm and midnight, by the hands of a hundred from local members of the Falange, the fascist-inspired militia that fought the Republic in the Spanish Civil War (1936-39). The horror provoked by the massacre – it is estimated that there are another 200 bodies on the external walls of the cemetery – led the Francoist troops themselves, upon retaking the municipality at the end of the war, to be scandalized by such inhumane acts. The first bodies found, a few centimeters from the surface, are men and women without distinction, all barefoot and some even with their feet and hands tied behind their backs. Most have bullet holes in the skull. Along with his remains, small objects of everyday life such as buttons, buckles and even a humble pencil. “We don’t know the extent of the ditch, but the two prospects we did [separadas por 20 metros] they show the bones of the executed a few centimeters above the ground. The witnesses of all that told the truth”, says archaeologist Gonzalo García Vegas, co-director of the excavations.

Two days after the 18 July 1936 coup d’état, Falangist troops entered Belchite and deposed the town’s mayor, the socialist Mariano Castillo, as well as detaining his wife and son. Castillo committed suicide in the cell where he was imprisoned, but that desperate decision did not prevent his two relatives from being shot mercilessly. However, they were not the last innocent victims.

A year later, in August 1937, the republicans attacked this municipality, then with 3,800 inhabitants, in their attempt to encircle Zaragoza, which is close to here. For this reason, very tough battles were fought that ended in the total destruction of the village. They fought street by street, house by house, door to door. Currently, there is an itinerary called Traces of the Civil War that indicates the trenches, refuges and military constructions, both attack and defense, of this battle that lasted for 13 days and ended with the taking of the place by the republicans.

One of the corpses that appear with their feet and hands tied behind their backs. Carlos Gil-Roig

In one of the fights, Constantino Lafoz Garcés, a 35-year-old peasant who joined Falange on the same day the militia entered the village, was detained by supporters of the Republic and interrogated on September 7, 1937. His testimony, kept in the Simancas General Archive, it’s horrifying. He informs that 200 people were shot inside the cemetery – and another 200 outside it –, all civilians, and he himself killed 50 men and five women, as ordered by the Falange chiefs. Lafoz detailed that the troops defending the village included 100 Phalangists, 150 Citizen Action members and a hundred requettes, as the members of an ultra-conservative militia that operated in the period were known. Their bosses were called Miguel Salas, don Antonio (real estate notary) and the requette Narcissus Garreta.

After the war, and after the complete destruction of the village, the dictator Francisco Franco ordered that, instead of rebuilding it, another village was built next to it. A blanket of silence thus covered the town during the dictatorship. The resources of the Democratic Memory project, with contributions from the National Executive, the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory and the Government of Aragon, were used for a month ago by the team of forensic anthropologist Ignacio Lorenzo Lizalde, archeologists Hugo Chautón, Gonzalo García Vegas, Sergio Ibarz, the restorer Eva Sanmartín and a group of collaborators try to recover the bodies of the murdered.

Belchite cemetery gate, where the mass grave was found. Carlos Gil-Roig

“Almost all the victims of the massacre were residents of Belchite or a nearby village,” explains co-director Hugo Chautón. “For this reason, under the coordination of Ignacio Lorenzo, DNA tests will be carried out on the exhumed victims, to compare them with their living relatives and incorporate them into the database of the Government of Aragon. That way we can determine who was who.”

The current archaeological excavation currently occupies 80 square meters and is adjacent to the niche zone, although there is a smaller one 20 meters away. When opening the ground, a dozen human bodies were found, less than half a meter deep, some of which were stuck in the bricks of the niches, since this part of the cemetery is after the slaughter. It is not known if under these intertwined bodies there are others, but it is not discarded.

One of the remains, belonging to a man over six feet tall, appeared on his stomach, with hands and feet tied behind his back. “Possibly”, explains García Vegas, “because of his great corpulence, he resisted more and they tied him up before murdering him. They threw him into the ditch without contemplation.”

And who were they? Constantino Lafoz’s testimony leaves no room for doubt. He cites the victims’ names and surnames and reports that they shot, in groups of 20 people, the Sargantana brothers, the Tinker, O Foreman, O shoemaker, O Soup, Carruela, Simón Pedro Juan and his daughter, pascualota, and the dolls… Before, according to Lafoz, they were flogged “to extract statements from them”.

In 1940, Franco decided not to rebuild the devastated village of Belchite in the same place, leaving the ruins as a sign of the courage of its defenders. More than 2,000 soldiers from the Franco side, of the 7,000 who resisted in the village, and 2,500 republican invaders, in an army composed of 25,000 soldiers, died. The number of residents in the locality has dropped from around 3,500 before the war to less than half. “I swear to you that on these ruins of Belchite a beautiful and vast city will be built, as a tribute to your unique heroism,” said the dictator. What he forgot, however, was to mention that under the cemetery’s earth, as well as along its walls, piled up, the remains of hundreds of innocents were ignominiously hidden, very close to the Aguasvivas River.

