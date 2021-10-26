Mastercard will offer cryptocurrencies in its payment network

Financial services giant Mastercard will announce that thousands of banks and millions of merchants in its payment network will soon be able to integrate crypto into its products, according to CNBC.

To achieve this goal, Mastercard is partnering with digital asset company Bakkt, which will provide escrow services to merchants and institutions that enroll in the program.

When Bakkt was launched in 2018, it emerged with the goal of being a bitcoin custodian, like Coinbase Custody or Anchorage.

In March, Bakkt launched its crypto wallet app. The Bakkt app allows customers to use bitcoin as payment or collect loyalty points and rewards from several participating brands, including Starbucks.

This month, Bakkt shares began trading on Nasdaq. It ended its first day of trading at $8.76, down 6.71% from its opening price of $9.41. This Monday (25), each share is trading at US$ 15.

The agreement will integrate a variety of crypto services into Mastercard’s payment network, including bitcoin wallets, the ability to earn crypto rewards through the use of crypto-enabled debit and credit cards, and participation in certain line loyalty programs airlines and hotels, where rewards can be converted to bitcoin.

Growing institutional interest in crypto is the driving force behind the recent initiative, says Sherry Haymond, executive vice president of digital partnerships at Mastercard.

Mastercard is riding the wave of bitcoin ETFs

This news comes a week after the impressive price performances in the global cryptocurrency market.

Last Wednesday (20), bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, reached a new historical record price of US$ 66,930. The next day (21), Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptoactive by market capitalization, also hit a new record of US$4,366.

Much of the excitement in the crypto market was sparked by the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Futures ETF, the first regulated US investment vehicle that allows investors to gain exposure to bitcoin without having to buy it directly.

The launch of the ProShares ETF was followed by the announcement, last Friday (22), that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had also approved Valkyrie’s bitcoin futures ETF.

*Translated and edited by Daniela Pereira do Nascimento with permission from Decrypt.co.