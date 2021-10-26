Mauro: Palmeiras managed to take chances in a game with a known script – 10/26/2021

Palmeiras won their third match for the second time at Brasileirão and took the runner-up position after turning the match of yesterday (25) against Sport, at Allianz Parque, by 2-1, with two goals in aerial plays, on an occasion when submitted more than 30 times against the opposing goal to get the three points.

At the UOL News Sport, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the game’s script was very similar to that of previous games in which the team led by Abel Ferreira fell behind on the scoreboard and spent more time with the ball, in addition to finishing many times in the opponent’s goal, with the differential of this time having succeeded in turning the game around.

“The script is similar, if you take Cuiabá’s game, where Palmeiras conceded a goal at the beginning, couldn’t equalize and even conceded a goal at the end, it’s very similar in number of crosses, number of submissions, the type of The two goals came from crosses, even this time. The big difference is this time Palmeiras managed to take advantage of the chances they created and in the match against Cuiabá, in the match against CRB”, says Mauro.

“On other occasions, the team had this volume, which is natural, you have an opponent who is technically inferior, you score a goal at the beginning, close down and there is that thing, cat and mouse game. to change the game? So I think it succeeded, it turned the game, the result is better, the script is very similar, you see very few moves by Palmeiras of triangulations, in the first half there was a very beautiful one, with a touch of the lyrics of Felipe Melo, but the ball didn’t go in, a play on the right side,” he adds.

The journalist affirms that it was also a game with more effective participation by Dudu, more than in other games of the athlete under the command of the Portuguese coach, but he does not expect that the script of games like this will be different, even because of Abel’s way of working. .

“Palmeiras created situations very well with Dudu, Dudu very well in the sense of having participated, I think that of all the games with Abel Ferreira, it was one of the ones that Dudu most took the initiative in the game, the ball came to him and he in the individual play, trying to create, trying to open the way, but notice, Dudu’s individuality, the crossed balls, the script is very similar, it’s the way the team plays, it won’t change overnight, only that this time with a happy ending for Palmeiras,” says Mauro.

“It was even a fair punishment for the team from Pernambuco, which after a given moment of the game only defended itself, practically did not pass the midfield, and then Palmeiras deservedly got the result, for their effort, but the script it’s very similar because the team’s way of playing is this and it won’t change overnight, I think it will never change, it will never change under Abel’s command, because it’s the way of playing of his team and that’s how Palmeiras goes ahead at the Brazilian Nationals and also there in the Libertadores final next month,” he concludes.