Medical records of Prevent patients who died have broken confidentiality; actors and journalist are on the list

Daniel Teixeira/Estadão Content – 09/22/2021 Movement in a Prevent Senior building located on Avenida Ibirapuera, in the south of São Paulo. Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said today that the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, will join the list of those investigated by the commission



O Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) determined the breach of confidentiality of the records of victims of the Covid-19 who were treated at a hospital in the Prevent Senior. The decision was confirmed to Young pan by the advice of the health network this Monday, 25. Among the patients who had the confidentiality of the medical record broken are actors Gesio Amadeu and João Acaibe and journalist Orlando Duarte. The three received Covid-19 treatment at Prevent Senior hospitals and died. In a note sent to Jovem Pan, Prevent Senior said that the requested documents have already been passed on to the courts. The statement also says that in the cases of the doctor Anthony Wong it’s from Regina Hang, mother of Luciano Hang, there was no omission of the existence of Covid-19 in the medical records. “In the two cases mentioned, there was no omission of the existence of Covid 19 in the medical records. Notifications to public authorities were made normally”, says the company.