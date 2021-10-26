Medical team talks about Edmilson’s health status | News Pará | Online Diary

The medical team accompanying the mayor of Belém, Edmilson Rodrigues, 64, gives a press conference to provide information about his clinical condition. Participating in the interview are infectious disease physician Rita Medeiros and pulmonologist André Nunes.

Mayor Edmilson Rodrigues is hastily admitted to Belém

After receiving medical discharge last Tuesday (19) after a 12-day hospitalization caused by complications from covid-19, Edmilson Rodrigues was hospitalized again on Saturday (23), at Porto Dias hospital. This Monday morning (25), he underwent an endoscopic procedure and, at the moment, he is in stable health.

The medical bulletin, presented late this morning, points out that retained fragments of residual blood from the rib cage were drained. The mayor does not have any damage to the lungs and has reported improvements in kidney function and hematological factors. He also says that Edmilson is awake, breathing spontaneously and talking. Even so, he remains in postoperative recovery in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Edmilson undergoes procedure to contain chest bleeding

hospitalization

The mayor, vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, tested positive for the disease on October 1st, began treatment at home, but there was a need to be hospitalized on October 6th, in a hospital bed. Unified Health System (SUS), at the Hospital da Beneficente Portuguesa, to be monitored by a multidisciplinary hospital team.