Meet the car that has been parked in the same place since 1974 in Italy | World

A car that had been parked since 1974 on a street in the city of Conegliano, Italy, was removed from the road on October 20, according to the newspaper “Corriere del Veneto”.
The car was parked for decades in the same place, in front of a newsstand.
The vehicle, a Lancia Fulvia, became famous on social networks after the Italians elected it as one of the “monuments” of the city of Conegliano.
Jokingly, it was said that the car should be declared a World Heritage Site and the inheritance of Conegliano’s grandparents.
The governor of the region is from the city and stated that he saw his car parked there since he was going to school.
According to the RAI network, the owner of the car is Angelo Fregolent, a man in 94 who worked as a mechanic at Fiat and was a newsboy. He said that when he opened the newsstand, he used the car’s interior space to temporarily store some newspapers, before taking them inside.
Road tax was paid annually, even though the car was not driven.
Rear view of the car that has been parked on a lane since 1974 — Photo: Reproduction/Google maps
Car became famous and will be shown
Lancia Fulvia became known because of the Italian media reports, so they decided to remove him.
He was taken to an exhibition in the city of Padua, one of the largest in the region. After the exhibition, the car will be taken to Vicenza, where it will be restored.
After that, the car will return to Conegliano, and will be displayed near Angelo Fregolent’s house.
