Meirelles criticizes Guedes: bad economic policy

Former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, current Finance Secretary of São Paulo, said today that the result of the Bolsonaro government’s economic policy is negative. The criticism came after the speech in which the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) classified as “little chatter” the forecasts that point to low economic growth in the country next year.

“The results of the current economic policy are negative. It is possible that the Minister of Economy is even managing to do the best possible in the confusion that has turned this government and the economic area, but the result is bad. The government would have to give a lot of signal. I’m serious that you’ll respect the spending ceiling. If you want to make social spending to help the population, that’s fine. But other spending needs to be cut,” said Meirelles, in a post on her Twitter profile.

Even with the worsening of market projections for next year, Guedes spoke again today that Brazil is growing at a faster pace, with a resumption in V (fast and strong recovery of the economy).”We will grow next year again. That’s always the conversation. First, it would fall down, it would stay down there, it wouldn’t come back. Then it comes back in a V,” said the Minister of Economy. According to Guedes, GDP will grow again and “each one will do their job”.

market pessimism

Guedes’ statement came hours after Itaú Unibanco published a report in which it now forecasts a 0.5% drop in GDP for 2022. Last week, XP had corrected its growth forecast for next year of 1.3% to 0.8%.

Data from the Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank, project a growth rate below 5% this year. The median of this year’s GDP projections went from 5.01% last week to 4.97% this week. The median for GDP expansion next year was reduced from 1.5% to 1.4% on the same basis of comparison.

exchanged lead

Along with president Jair Bolsonaro, minister Paulo Guedes, on Sunday, criticized Henrique Meirelles. “He works for any party, anytime, anywhere and anytime. He didn’t reform the social security, he didn’t make the tax reform, he didn’t do anything. He just put up the roof and ran away,” Guedes said about the predecessor. Guedes’ statements are in reaction to the barrage of criticism the government has been targeted after proposing maneuvers to breach the spending ceiling.

About Maílson da Nóbrega, former finance minister from 1988 to 1990, in José Sarney’s government, Guedes said: “He took Brazil to 5,000% inflation, with his rice and beans policy. So he took it. the Brazilian government to chaos, hyperinflation”;

On the occasion, Guedes also said that Affonso Pastore should “be quiet and have a dignified old age”, highlighting the economist’s association with the military dictatorship. “He was a good friend, he was an economist with a reasonable background. He doesn’t have a good training… He is cursing me, attacking me. He served a military government. Bolsonaro is a democratically elected president. He helped a government that was not democratically elected. He had to remain quiet and have a dignified old age,” Guedes said.

Pastore was president of the Central Bank from 1983 to 1985, during the military government of João Figueiredo.

Read below the full text of what Henrique Meirelles said about Guedes’ economic policy during the Bolsonaro government.

“The results of the current economic policy are negative. It is possible that the Minister of Economy is even managing to do the best possible in the confusion that has turned this government and the economic area, but the result is bad.

The government would have to give a very serious signal that it will respect the spending ceiling. If you want to make social expenses to help the population, fine. But other expenses need to be cut.

In order to cut these expenses, it would be essential to carry out an administrative reform, as we did in São Paulo. Nobody is against aid. But it needs to be done responsibly if it doesn’t become just another electoral policy causing serious problems in the economy.

The best social policy is job creation. Of course, this is just part of what we need to do to get the country’s economy back on track. We are suffering serious consequences for the country’s image due to mistaken positions.

The environmental issue is an example of this. The government announced that the concern with preserving the environment was not necessary and that the business was to deforest to produce more. This generated all sorts of concerns around the world. We have a price to pay for this.

Another point is the relationship with China. Brazil made a hostile policy towards them and, recently, they vetoed the purchase of our meat. There is no doubt that we are facing a serious consequence of our government’s behavior.

In other words: we need to clean up the house, from a fiscal point of view, to start growing again. But this is just the beginning of the challenge ahead.”