MG reduces ICMS on diesel hours after ‘freeze’ announced by Zema – Economy

The government of Minas announced this Monday (25/10) that the rate charged for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel in the state will be reduced from 15% to 14% as of November 1st. . The measure took place hours after Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) spoke of “freezing” the amount charged on fuel.
The government, however, stressed that “to be effective, the reduction must be reflected in the final price charged at the pumps at the service stations, something that is beyond the control of the state”. The release also states that the measure “will represent R$29.6 million/month (R$355.2 million/year) of resources that will remain in the economy, instead of being transformed into an increase in collection.”
The state guarantees that there will be no loss of revenue, but “an interruption in the increase in the amount of ICMS received, generated by the variation in the price of fuel promoted by Petrobras”.
“Fuel prices increase because of the exchange rate variation and the international price of oil. Here in Minas, we are doing our part. We do not want the increase to affect families. It is not fair that the citizen, who is already in very bad conditions , continue to harm itself more and more with inflation. With the decree, we did not solve the problem, but we are giving our contribution,” said Zema.
Despite the setback, the rate is still above that desired by the Union of Fuel and Oil Derivatives Transport Companies of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG). The category asks that the tax be set at 12%. Last week, the tankers went on strike, which left several posts in Minas without fuel.
more increase
The reduction of ICMS for diesel in Minas was announced on the same day that Petrobras announced yet another readjustment in the amounts charged on fuels. As of this Tuesday (10/26), the state-owned refineries will increase the price of gasoline by R$0.21 per liter and R$0.28 per liter in the case of diesel.