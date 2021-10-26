MG reduces ICMS on diesel hours after ‘freeze’ announced by Zema – Economy

Diesel ICMS in Minas will be reduced by 1% from November 1st (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

The government of Minas announced this Monday (25/10) that the rate charged for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel in the state will be reduced from 15% to 14% as of November 1st. . The measure took place hours after Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) spoke of “freezing” the amount charged on fuel.

The reduction, according to the State Finance Department (SEF-MG), will be more than 6.5% of the ICMS on diesel, taking on top of the invoices issued by 4,272 fuel sales stations in more than 800 municipalities in Minas Gerais. A decree has even been published in the Official State Gazette on Monday.

The government, however, stressed that “to be effective, the reduction must be reflected in the final price charged at the pumps at the service stations, something that is beyond the control of the state”. The release also states that the measure “will represent R$29.6 million/month (R$355.2 million/year) of resources that will remain in the economy, instead of being transformed into an increase in collection.”

The state guarantees that there will be no loss of revenue, but “an interruption in the increase in the amount of ICMS received, generated by the variation in the price of fuel promoted by Petrobras”.

“Fuel prices increase because of the exchange rate variation and the international price of oil. Here in Minas, we are doing our part. We do not want the increase to affect families. It is not fair that the citizen, who is already in very bad conditions , continue to harm itself more and more with inflation. With the decree, we did not solve the problem, but we are giving our contribution,” said Zema. Despite the setback, the rate is still above that desired by the Union of Fuel and Oil Derivatives Transport Companies of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG). The category asks that the tax be set at 12%. Last week, the tankers went on strike, which left several posts in Minas without fuel.

