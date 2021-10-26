Michelin and GM introduce new tire that runs without air and does not puncture

O new Michelin airless tire was officially presented to the public for the first time. It is the Uptis prototype, which stands for Puncture Proof Single Tire System. The technology promises to provide a revolution in the field, with the expectation of greater safety and less environmental impact. The main materials used in the construction of the airless tire include regular rubber and fiberglass.

Visually, there isn’t much difference from traditional tires, except for the fact that the compound is poured on the sides. However, despite the similarity, Michelin says that the new tire is puncture resistant and has no pressure drop or risk of side damage. Thus, it will allow for safer travel – without “unforeseen”. It will also be easier to recycle, which promises to make it friendlier to the planet.

Michelin/Disclosure

You will also like

How is the tire without air

For now, Michelin has not released many details of the new tyre, which is in the testing phase. The Uptis prototype appeared in 2017 under the name Vision. At the time, the concept was an airless, connected tire, printed in 3D and made from renewable and biologically-derived materials. Since then, the manufacturer has improved the project, reaching the current model.

Michelin’s system is similar to that of tires developed for lunar vehicles. Instead of pressurized air, the model has small spokes made of glass-reinforced plastic, which support the tread. Thus, it is puncture-proof, which will eliminate, for example, the need for a spare tire, as well as premature disposal due to damage.

Project made with GM

The new tire that runs without air was announced by Michelin in partnership with General Motors. The project started in 2017, and the first tests began in 2019. Now, the companies are disclosing the first images, with the tires installed on the electric hatch Chevrolet Bolt. With the recent advances, Michelin foresees, thus, the beginning of sales for 2024.