Microsoft gives up on changing .NET after protests from the open source community

After removing an important part of Hot Reload in the .NET 6 release this week, Microsoft backtracked and dropped the idea. All after a public protest from the open source community.

“We made a mistake in executing our decision and took longer than expected to respond to the community,” said .NET program management director Scott Hunter in a Microsoft blog post.

“It’s even more disappointing to look at the source code and see that support for it was around 1 to 2,000 lines of code, and that code has now been ripped out at the last moment. This is a clear setback, especially since hot reloading didn’t start out as just Visual Studio. I really hope this isn’t the beginning of a pattern,” roared Phillip Carter, a former Microsoft employee, in a comment on the company’s post.

Hot Reload is a feature that allows developers to modify source code while an application is running and immediately see the results.

“We have taken steps to address the problem that some of our OSS community members have faced. The Hot Reload feature will be in the .NET 6 SDK General Availability build available on November 8th,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

“Our desire is to create an open and vibrant ecosystem for .NET. As with many companies, we are learning to balance the needs of the OSS community and being corporate sponsors of .NET. Sometimes we don’t get it right. When we don’t, the best thing we can do is learn from our mistakes and be better moving forward,” added Scott Hunter.

