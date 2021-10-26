Minas manifests after statements by Maurício Souza | volleyball

Minas manifested itself after the messages posted by the player Maurício Souza on social networks. Accused of homophobia after criticizing the DC Comics’ announcement about the current Superman discovering himself bisexual in the next editions of the comics, the center staged a moment of controversy with the pointer of the Brazilian Volleyball Team, Douglas, who is homosexual.

In the note, the Minas Gerais club stated that it respects the opinion of each athlete, but that it will not accept homophobic manifestations from players who wear the club’s shirt. See the full note.

“Minas Tênis Clube is aware of the public positioning of the athlete Maurício Souza, from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely on their social networks. The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law. The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sporting institution. Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has been providing internal guidance on the subject.”

In repudiation of the central’s attitudes, Torcida Independente do Minas affirmed that it will “ignore the athlete in social networks, games and demonstrations”. In a statement, he guaranteed that the support for the team and the project continues. “When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is.”

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the announcement, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted the promotional photo of Super-Man and criticized DC’s decision.

– Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This one will see where we end up.- posted the player, who received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Wallace and Sidão.

However, pointer Douglas, one of the highlights of the Brazilian Volleyball Team at the Tokyo Olympics, is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and posted the same image as DC, with words totally contrary to what was exposed by the Minas player.

– Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. Yes, there will be a kiss. Thanks DC for thinking about representing all of us and not just a part. ❤️ – wrote.

The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite the criticism he took with his protest, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.