Minas publishes official note on Maurício Souza – Web Vôlei

Minas Tênis Clube posted, on their social networks, last Monday night, a position on the fans’ questions about Maurício Souza. Hired for the 2021/2022 season of Fiat/Gerdau/Minas, the player made homophobic publications. In one of them, commenting on the image of the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, from DC Comics, who is bisexual, he wrote: “Oh, it’s just a cartoon, it’s no big deal. Go ahead and see where we end up”.

The club says “it does not accept homophobic and racist manifestations” and guarantees that it has talked to the athlete about it.

“Minas Tênis Clube is aware of the public positioning of the athlete Maurício Souza, from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely on their social networks.

The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law.

The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sports institution. Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has internally oriented him on the subject”.

Independente, one of the fans of Minas, published a letter last week, on its social networks, saying that it will “ignore” Maurício Souza in the games, in addition to repudiating the player’s positions. Check out the full release:

1 – Independente believes that it is not up to the fans of a sport to judge the private life or personal opinions of players. Since the beginning, this crowd is only interested in what the athletes present on the court, with the mission to foster and share the love for volleyball at Minas Tênis Clube.

2 – The due and repeated discriminatory behavior of the central Maurício Souza was already known both by the club and by the sponsors. Even so, when being hired, Independente proposed to maintain with him the same respect given to other athletes: we value sporting merit and his performances, being oblivious to his opinions. This was not an easy decision. We have LGBT’s and women in our fans and opinions were divided. But common sense prevailed. Once again we repeat: the off-court life of a player or a female player is not our competition.

3 – In recent weeks, however, the athlete repeated homophobic positions and prejudiced manifestations. Independente cannot be silent. Homophobia is a crime that cannot be bailed out in Brazil, subject to prison terms. Last year, 224 LGBTs were murdered in the country, one of the most violent in the world. It is unacceptable that we have to silently watch criminal acts being committed by a player who wears our shirt as if they were normal.

4 – Once the central was hired with the consent of the club and sponsors, Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making it invisible. In a meeting this Tuesday, the 19th, the Independente’s delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza in social networks, games and demonstrations. The support for the team, the project and other athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is.