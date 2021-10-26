Minister Damares gives a ride to 7 relatives of Michelle Bolsonaro on official trip to SP | Policy

Among Michelle Bolsonaro’s relatives who traveled on the plane are her eldest daughter, Letícia Marianna Firmo da Silva, and the first lady’s three brothers.

The information was obtained by the newspaper “O Globo” after a request made through the Law on Access to Information (LAI) and published in a report this Monday (25).

In a statement, the press office of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights informed that it considers that there has not been “any irregularity in the transport of the entourage”. “The aforementioned official mission had the purpose of fulfilling the agendas of Minister Damares Alves (Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights) and Minister Gilson Machado (Ministry of Tourism) among other authorities, in São Paulo”, says the text of the note (read the full text at the end of this article). When consulted, the Palácio do Planalto had not responded until the last update of this article.

According to the newspaper, the FAB flight was requested by Damares due to an event organized by Pátria Voluntária, a social program coordinated by Michelle, who was also on the aircraft. The plane took off from Brasília on August 21, a Saturday, and returned the next day.

On Saturday night, Damares and Michelle participated in the birthday of makeup artist and digital influencer Agustin Fernandez, a friend of the two, in São Paulo. Party records were published by the makeup artist on social networks (pictures below).

1 of 2 Minister Damares Alves and Michelle Bolsonaro with makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, during the birthday party — Photo: Reproduction / social networks Minister Damares Alves and Michelle Bolsonaro with makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, during the birthday party — Photo: Reproduction / social networks

2 of 2 Michelle Bolsonaro and makeup artist Agustin Fernandez during a party in SP — Photo: Reproduction / social networks Michelle Bolsonaro and makeup artist Agustin Fernandez during a party in SP — Photo: Reproduction / social networks

According to the records of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights made available through the Access to Information Law, the August 21 flight left Brasília with 16 people.

The passenger list, in addition to the name of the first lady’s daughter, includes those of two sisters and a brother of Michelle Bolsonaro: Suyane Lanuze Ferreira Lima, Geovanna Kathleen Ferreira Lima and Diego Torres Dourado.

According to the newspaper, a sister-in-law and two nephews of Michelle Bolsonaro also flew to São Paulo.

On August 21, Minister Damares Alves’ agenda includes a luncheon with the president of the Olga Kos Institute, an organization that develops artistic, sporting and scientific projects for people with intellectual disabilities.

Also participating in the event are the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, and the director of the Office of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) in Brazil, Raphael Callou.

On a social network, Michelle Bolsonaro posted photos of her visit to the Olga Kos Institute.

In the afternoon, according to the agenda, Damares participated in a meeting with the same institute to sign a protocol of intentions between Pátria Voluntária, the Olga Kos Institute and the Association of Private Universities (Anup).

On Sunday, August 22, Damares participated in a meeting with a councilor from Guarulhos (SP) alongside minister Gilson Machado.

The practice of hitchhiking to relatives had previously been adopted by at least one minister.

Between March and August, Marcelo Queiroga (Health) transported the wife, children and relatives of other authorities to destinations where the minister would carry out official activities.

In January 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro was irritated – because of the cost – with the fact that the then acting Minister of the Civil House, Vicente Santini, had requested a FAB plane for an official trip to India (with a stop in Switzerland ), while ministers who were not on the presidential plane made the trip on a commercial flight.

“Look, what he did is not illegal, but it is completely immoral, immoral,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

Santini ended up exonerating the Civil House, but a year and a half later he was appointed National Secretary of Justice.

After this episode, Bolsonaro issued a decree — replacing another from 2002 — establishing rules for the requisition of FAB planes by ministers.

According to article 7 of the decree, “the criteria for filling the remaining spaces on the aircraft will be in charge of the requesting authority, when there are spaces available in addition to those occupied by the authorities sharing the flight and their entourages”.

But another article, the 6th, says that “the delegation accompanying the authority on the Air Force Command aircraft will have strict connection with the agenda to be fulfilled, except in cases of medical or security emergency”.

Read below the full note released by the advisory services of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights:

The aforementioned official mission had the purpose of fulfilling the agendas of Minister Damares Alves (Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights) and Minister Gilson Machado (Ministry of Tourism), among other authorities, in São Paulo. Among the agendas, the authorities visited the Olga Kors Institute, which promotes the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in sport.

It is expressed in art. 7 of Decree No. 10.267/2020, which is the responsibility of the requesting authority for the transport of the Air Force Command “the criteria for filling the remaining spaces on the aircraft, when there are spaces available in addition to those occupied by the authorities sharing the flight and by their delegations”.

All the people mentioned in the message were transported by FAB aircraft, on the round trip, as volunteers in the various aspects of the Volunteer Motherland program. Therefore, this ministry considers that there was no irregularity in the transport of the delegation.

Mr. Agustin Fernandez was included on the flight back to Brasília as a volunteer in the delegation, considering that he participated in the organization of community weddings in the Pátria Voluntária program held in the federal capital.