Mother of 6 is a victim of meat-eating bacteria after having 1st cesarean

Sarah Humphrey, 41, a mother of 6 and living in East London, noticed something was wrong with her Caesarean scar shortly after her daughter was born. Three years and 20 surgeries later, after almost having her belly devoured by a flesh-eating bacteria, she still suffers from postoperative sequelae.

Sarah noticed the problem after her last daughter’s cesarean. Although she had no problems with her first five pregnancies, after becoming pregnant with the girl, she was diagnosed with pubic symphysis dysfunction (PSD). The condition causes severe pain around the pelvis, perineum and lower back.

Sarah then scheduled a cesarean when she was 39 weeks pregnant. But, according to the Mirror, she was apprehensive about the surgery.

“I was scared because I had never had an operation before. My previous pregnancies were normal, straightforward and easy,” she said.

The delivery was successful. But the first problems arose shortly afterwards. She began to notice an odor that she described as “rotten flesh” coming from her caesarean scar. Immediately, he alerted the doctors.

The scar had been infected with necrotizing fasciitis caused by meat-eating bacteria, a potentially deadly strain that can kill a person in a matter of days if left untreated. Infection sets in when harmful bacteria reach a wound.

It can enter even the smallest cuts, releasing toxins that poison the fascia (connective tissue under the skin). Roughly speaking, this can cause the patient to rot from the inside out.

She was referred for emergency surgery so doctors could remove the rotting tissue. This would be the first of many operations.

“When I woke up from the first operation, there was a long tube coming out of my belly, sucking all the infected tissue into a machine,” he told the Mirror.

Over the next 10 weeks, she would have to undergo about two operations a week to fully rid her body of the necrotic tissues.

Hernia the size of a baby’s head

When Sarah was finally recovering, in the fall of 2018 she discovered that she had developed a hernia “the size of a baby’s head.”

A hernia forms when an internal part of the body pushes against weak muscles or tissues. Once again, a frustrated Sarah found herself on the waiting list for an operation.

However, nearly three years later and with the pandemic holding back several non-urgent surgeries, Sarah has yet to receive a date for the procedure.

Unable to stand for long, Sarah says she has been using a scooter to get around – but it recently broke and couldn’t be fixed.

She then created a kitty on GoFundMe to raise 600 pounds (about R$4,500) to buy a new scooter. “My youngest daughter will start day care in two weeks and I don’t want to miss the first day,” Sarah said.