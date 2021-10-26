Mourão, on the rise in fuel: “There is no magic solution”

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Hamilton Mourao (photo) he told journalists in Brasilia that there is no magic solution for the rise in fuel prices. as we show, Petrobrass announced this Monday (25) that rand will adjust the fuel value starting tomorrow. The price charged for distributors for gasoline it will go from R$2.98 to BRL 3.19 per liter, an increase of R$0.21.

According to the vice president, Brazil is not the only country affected by the problem.

“This situation regarding the price of fuel, I mentioned several times to you. It’s something that’s happening all over the world, a barrel of oil has gone up. Today, demand spike after activities return in a not so normal way. It was an addition fuel problem, there are a lot of things and the government has been looking for some solution. But there is no magic solution for that.”

On the last 13th, the Chamber approved the base text of the proposal that amends the how the ICMS is calculated on fuel prices. The measure is defended by the president of the House, Arthur Lira, and by Jair Bolsonaro. As we reported, the changes made by the Chamber were criticized by governors, who claim that the collection losses that can reach R$ 24.1 billion.