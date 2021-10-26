Mythomaniac? Gui Araujo raises suspicion of disease with lies in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

After inventing stories from inside and outside confinement in A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo managed to raise the same suspicion as Karol Conká at BBB21: Suffering from mythomania. The hypothesis about the disease gained strength after a publication by Anitta, which was attributed by netizens as indirect to the former MTV.

The public has been following the distorted versions narrated by Guilherme about a certain event that was aired, such as the speeches by Adriane Galisteu, for example. The presenter gave some messages when he was in the countryside, but the message passed on by him to the pedestrians was totally different.

Other lies, related to his personal life, also surfaced after the digital influencer exposed his relationship with Jade Picon and stated that she had even betrayed João Guilherme with him. The fact was denied by Jade and Leo Picon, who claimed to have seen him lie other times before.

What is Mythomania?

Mythomania is a mental illness consisting of a tendency to tell lies. Despite the many inventions of Gui Araujo within the rural reality, it is not possible to diagnose Anitta’s ex-boyfriend just based on his behavior in the program.

“Mitomania means a morbid tendency to lie. For the mitoman, it works as a defense mechanism and, as much as he is aware that what he says is not true, he cannot control them and suffers, because he knows that relationships social structures built through false statements can be broken,” explained psychiatrist Karen Peixoto to TV news.

According to the doctor, the lies do not necessarily have an intention behind them, but they tend to favor those who tell them. “The lie is usually in the sense of wanting to win people’s affection, wanting to be the center of attention,” described the psychiatrist.

“Mythomaniacs always somehow know that what they say isn’t entirely true. They try to make up for what is lacking in their lives through fantasy. It’s an innate characteristic of their personality. [uma reação] caused by situations or social pressure”, explained the professional.

The doctor also stated that mythomania is not considered a mental or personality disorder, like Raissa Barbosa’s borderline disorder, for example. It is a mental problem, but victims can also suffer from illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

Fortunately for Guilherme, if the diagnosis is confirmed, the treatment is not done with medication — the influencer showed a certain prejudice about medication for mental health. “Therapy is the gold standard for treatment,” Karen said. “Psychiatric medications don’t help with the problem itself, but they can treat associated comorbidities,” she clarified.