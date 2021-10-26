Nego do Borel exposes an exchange of messages with Gui Araújo involving Duda Reis

Nego do Borel burned the film Gui Araújo even more

Gui Araújo does not get tired of generating controversy on the internet even confined to The farm 13, on Record TV . This time, the pawn gave more details of the affair with Jade Picon, with whom he had already said he was. Before joining the reality show, the presenter was committed to Duda Reis . Borel , the actress’s ex and accused of a toxic relationship by her, revolted with Bill and shared an exchange of messages that took place between the two at the time of the end of the relationship.

The first print shows a conversation in which Gui responds to a Story that Negative he has an injured foot, apparently in the company of Duda Reis. “Fuck bro… you have to marry that girl tomorrow”, he said. Negative replied: “kkkkkk I’m suffering here daddy”. In the sequence, the funkeiro exposes another moment in which Bill supports the Negative when it comes to meeting the situation between him and his ex-fiancée, Duda Reis: “Força mlk… God is with you, head in your place now and move forward bro! I can imagine the shitty moment that is going on”, he said.

He continued: “(…) These days it’s awesome. It got very serious, your head must be a million too, but she [Duda Reis] contaminated by a rage, a stop that is not hers! I hope everything works out as smoothly as possible for you first. I know you two, are you aware of that”, he declared.

Nego wanted to prove that the pawn lied about having supported the actress and being against the singer. “Ouch… how funny, at A Fazenda the guy was exposing a situation to the whole of Brazil, since he always took a different position for me”, joked the musician.

Check out the leaked prints: